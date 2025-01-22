Uniform items hang at the Airman’s Attic, free to E-1 through E-6s at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, Jan. 15, 2025. The Airman’s Attic is open Tuesday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and is available to all enlisted members from Airman Basic to Technical Sergeant, as well as their dependents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tori Shearn)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2025 19:14
|Photo ID:
|8844368
|VIRIN:
|250115-F-PL380-1038
|Resolution:
|6663x4442
|Size:
|24.48 MB
|Location:
|CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airman's Attic supports Airmen during the holiday season [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Tori Shearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Airman’s Attic supports Airmen during the holiday season
