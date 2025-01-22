Airman's Attic supports Airmen during the holiday season

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Uniform items hang at the Airman’s Attic, free to E-1 through E-6s at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, Jan. 15, 2025. The Airman’s Attic is open Tuesday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and is available to all enlisted members from Airman Basic to Technical Sergeant, as well as their dependents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tori Shearn)