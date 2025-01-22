Airman's Attic supports Airmen during the holiday season

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Donated goods hang at the Airman’s Attic after being organized by volunteers and members of the Airman Resiliency and Capability flight, at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, Jan. 15, 2025. The Airman’s Attic is a facility dedicated for Airmen, noncommissioned officers and their dependents to choose from free donated clothing and food. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tori Shearn)