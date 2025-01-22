Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airman's Attic supports Airmen during the holiday season [Image 2 of 4]

    Airman's Attic supports Airmen during the holiday season

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tori Shearn 

    27th Special Operations Wing

    Donated goods hang at the Airman’s Attic after being organized by volunteers and members of the Airman Resiliency and Capability flight, at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, Jan. 15, 2025. The Airman’s Attic is a facility dedicated for Airmen, noncommissioned officers and their dependents to choose from free donated clothing and food. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tori Shearn)

    This work, Airman's Attic supports Airmen during the holiday season [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Tori Shearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

