Donated goods hang at the Airman’s Attic after being organized by volunteers and members of the Airman Resiliency and Capability flight, at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, Jan. 15, 2025. The Airman’s Attic is a facility dedicated for Airmen, noncommissioned officers and their dependents to choose from free donated clothing and food. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tori Shearn)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2025 19:14
|Photo ID:
|8844365
|VIRIN:
|250115-F-PL380-1022
|Resolution:
|7008x4672
|Size:
|17.07 MB
|Location:
|CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airman's Attic supports Airmen during the holiday season [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Tori Shearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Airman’s Attic supports Airmen during the holiday season
No keywords found.