Airman’s Attic supports Airmen during the holiday season

CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. – The Airman’s Attic and its food pantry provided essential support to Airmen and noncommissioned officers throughout the 2024 holiday season by offering free groceries, household goods and other necessities.



Founded to enhance the quality of life for Airmen and NCOs, the Airman’s Attic relies entirely on donations from fellow Air Commandos and our local community, including uniform items and small household goods.

The Airman’s Attic is operated by Cannon’s 5/6 Council, an organization focused on supporting junior enlisted Airmen and fostering professional development for NCOs.



“We know how hard it is when you're at your first duty station and need those essentials, or when you're just an Airman moving out of the dorms,” said Cannon’s 5/6 Council sergeant-at-arms. “Recently, we added the Airman's Pantry, so Airmen and NCOs can come in and get some of those food necessities as well.”



In addition to the 5/6 Council, volunteers from the Airman Resiliency and Capability (ARC) flight and other groups are responsible for organizing the numerous donated goods that benefit Air Commandos and their families.

Monday through Friday, ARC flight members are dedicated to managing the Airman’s Attic, ensuring smooth operations for the Airmen and NCOs on base.



“The ARC flight has helped extend the Airman’s Attic’s hours,” said the president of the 5/6 Council. “We used to be open just four hours, two days a week, but now we’re open eight hours, three days a week. This has definitely allowed more Airmen to benefit from the services we provide.”





The Airman’s Attic is now open Tuesday through Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and is available to all enlisted members from Airman Basic to Technical Sergeant, as well as their dependents.

“At some point, we've all needed help,” said Cannon’s 5/6 Council sergeant-at-arms. “We've all been down, so don't feel bad—utilize us because that's what we're here for.”



Jan. 28 and Jan. 29, the Airman’s Attic and Airman’s Pantry will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for all enlisted members, officers, dependents and retirees. The 5/6 Council plans to show appreciation and give back to everyone who supports and donates goods.



To donate, please drop off items at the door closest to the intersection of Building 1254 at any time. For food pantry donations, please provide only nonperishable items that do not require refrigeration.

For more information or to volunteer at the Airman’s Attic, visit the Cannon AFB Airman’s Attic Facebook page or use the Airman’s Attic button on the Air Force Connect app.

