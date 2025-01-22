Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    152nd Airlift Wing arrives Dec. 18, 2024, in Antarctica on their first ever mission assisting with Operation Deep Freeze in Antarctica [Image 3 of 3]

    152nd Airlift Wing arrives Dec. 18, 2024, in Antarctica on their first ever mission assisting with Operation Deep Freeze in Antarctica

    ANTARCTICA

    12.18.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    152nd Airlift Wing

    The Nevada Air National Guard's High Rollers arrive in Antarctica Dec. 18, 2024, to support the annual U.S. military mission in Antarctica. They flew augmented max duty day missions logging over 30 hours in three days. This operation challenges the U.S. military with Antarctica’s extreme and unpredictable environment—the coldest, windiest, and most inhospitable continent on Earth. (Courtesy photo by Terrence Smith)

    152nd Airlift Wing successfully complete first ever mission assisting with Operation Deep Freeze in Antarctica

