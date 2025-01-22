152nd Airlift Wing arrives at Antarctica on their first ever mission assisting with Operation Deep Freeze in Antarctica

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Nevada Air National Guard's High Rollers arrive in Antarctica Dec. 18, 2024, to support the annual U.S. military mission in Antarctica. They flew augmented max duty day missions logging over 30 hours in three days. This operation challenges the U.S. military with Antarctica’s extreme and unpredictable environment—the coldest, windiest, and most inhospitable continent on Earth. (Courtesy photo by Terrence Smith)