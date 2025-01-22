The Nevada Air National Guard's High Rollers arrive in Antarctica Dec. 18, 2024, to support the annual U.S. military mission in Antarctica. They flew augmented max duty day missions logging over 30 hours in three days. This operation challenges the U.S. military with Antarctica’s extreme and unpredictable environment—the coldest, windiest, and most inhospitable continent on Earth. (Courtesy photo by Terrence Smith)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2025 18:04
|Photo ID:
|8844269
|VIRIN:
|241218-Z-WU657-6002
|Resolution:
|1638x2048
|Size:
|351.65 KB
|Location:
|AQ
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 152nd Airlift Wing arrives Dec. 18, 2024, in Antarctica on their first ever mission assisting with Operation Deep Freeze in Antarctica [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
152nd Airlift Wing successfully complete first ever mission assisting with Operation Deep Freeze in Antarctica
No keywords found.