152nd Airlift Wing successfully completes first ever mission assisting with Operation Deep Freeze in Antarctica

The 152nd Airlift Wing “High Rollers” from the Nevada Air National Guard achieved a historic milestone by participating in Operation Deep Freeze (ODF) for the first time from Dec. 11 to Dec. 22, 2024.



The High Rollers supported the annual U.S. military mission in Antarctica by flying augmented max duty day missions logging over 30 hours in three days. This operation challenges the U.S. military with Antarctica’s extreme and unpredictable environment—the coldest, windiest, and most inhospitable continent on Earth.



Operating out of Christchurch, New Zealand, the High Rollers were immediately confronted with rapidly changing weather conditions, a hallmark of Antarctic missions. These challenges delayed their inaugural mission until Dec. 18, 2024. Despite the setbacks, the team maintained readiness and transported 39 passengers and vital cargo to McMurdo Station in Antarctica aboard their C-130 Hercules aircraft. Their efforts provided significant relief to the 139th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron of the New York Air National Guard, known as the “Raven Gang,” which has handled the bulk of ODF missions for decades.



A Shared Mission

The 139th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron uses LC-130 aircraft equipped with skis, enabling landings on ice and snow. The unit manages both the north-south resupply runs between Christchurch and McMurdo Station and intra-Antarctic missions, including deliveries to remote research stations and the South Pole. This demanding workload has heavily strained their fleet and personnel.



“We are so happy to see you guys here,” said Senior Master Sgt. Dave Ricks, the 139th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron’s Superintendent, “We really appreciate the help that the High Rollers are providing.”



A C-17 unit from Washington state supports north-south missions during the winter months. However, during the summer, warmer temperatures render the runways too slushy for C-17s to land.



Building a Partnership

The High Rollers’ deployment to Operation Deep Freeze strengthens partnerships within the Air National Guard and reduces the operational burden on individual units. Col. Catherine Grush, 152nd Airlift Wing commander, highlighted the collaboration’s importance.



“It is my hope that we can make this an enduring partnership with the New York Air National Guard and the National Science Foundation,” Grush said. “We are excited to help out and provide whatever support is needed from us.”



The High Rollers brought fresh resources and enthusiasm to the mission, marking an important step in building capacity and resilience within the U.S. military’s Antarctic operations. Their success highlights the value of joint efforts in tackling the logistical and environmental challenges of operating at the bottom of the world.



Looking Ahead

The 152nd Airlift Wing’s role in Operation Deep Freeze demonstrates their adaptability and commitment to excellence. Although adverse weather delayed their debut in Antarctica, the High Rollers’ professionalism and dedication ensured a successful mission, setting a strong foundation for future contributions. By pursuing an enduring partnership, the High Rollers aim to continue supporting the U.S. Antarctic Program, paving the way for more collaborative and efficient missions.

Date Taken: 12.18.2024 Date Posted: 01.27.2025 Location: CHRISTCHURCH, CANTERBURY, NZ