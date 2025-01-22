Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NY Army National Guard's 206th MP Company mobilizes for Guantanamo Bay mission [Image 2 of 3]

    NY Army National Guard's 206th MP Company mobilizes for Guantanamo Bay mission

    LATHAM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Gunther 

    New York National Guard

    New York Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Shane Barrett, a member of the 206th Military Police Company speaks to a reporter prior to the company's departure ceremony at Shaker High School, in Latham, New York, on January 25, 2025. The unit will be deploying to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, the nation’s only active strategic level detention facility, to perform detention operations. (New York National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Gunther)

    NY Army Guard MPs deploying to Guantanamo Bay

    New York

