NY Army National Guard's 206th MP Company mobilizes for Guantanamo Bay mission

New York Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Shane Barrett, a member of the 206th Military Police Company speaks to a reporter prior to the company's departure ceremony at Shaker High School, in Latham, New York, on January 25, 2025. The unit will be deploying to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, the nation’s only active strategic level detention facility, to perform detention operations. (New York National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Gunther)