NY Army National Guard's 206th MP Company mobilizes for Guantanamo Bay mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers of the New York Army National Guard's 206th Military Police Company participate in a departure ceremony at Shaker High School, in Latham, New York, on Jannuary 25, 2025. The unit will be deploying to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, the nation’s only active strategic level detention facility, to perform detention operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Gunther)