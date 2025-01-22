Soldiers of the New York Army National Guard's 206th Military Police Company participate in a departure ceremony at Shaker High School, in Latham, New York, on Jannuary 25, 2025. The unit will be deploying to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, the nation’s only active strategic level detention facility, to perform detention operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Gunther)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2025 11:01
|Photo ID:
|8843688
|VIRIN:
|250125-Z-IC052-7627
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|4.42 MB
|Location:
|LATHAM, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NY Army National Guard's 206th MP Company mobilizes for Guantanamo Bay mission [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Matthew Gunther, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NY Army Guard MPs deploying to Guantanamo Bay
No keywords found.