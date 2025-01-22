NY Army Guard MPs deploying to Guantanamo Bay

LATHAM, New York—Hundreds of friends and family members said a formal farewell to 111 Soldiers of the New York National Guard’s 206th Military Police Company, who are deploying to Guantanamo Bay, on Saturday, January 25.



Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the adjutant general of New York, and other Guard leaders, also attended the ceremony held at Shaker High School in Latham, New York.



The purpose of the ceremony, said 1st Lt. Olano Gayle, the company executive officer, was to thank the Soldiers for their hard work in preparing for the deployment.



The ceremony also allowed Guard leaders to assure the families that they and their Soldiers were being taken care off.



“Deployments are never easy, and for some this may be your first time away from your loved ones, but remember, you’re not alone. You carry with you the support and love of your families, friends, leadership, and this entire community,” said Brig. Gen. Isabel Rivera Smith, the commander of the 53rd Troop Command.



The Soldiers will be helping to secure the Guantanamo Bay detention facility.



The Soldiers have been training for the deployment for the past year and will conduct three weeks of additional training at Fort Bliss, Texas, before heading to Guantanamo Bay.



“These soldiers have spent countless hours training, preparing, and building the skills required for this mission; in the coming months, they will lean on those skills, as well as relying on their courage, determination, and resilience,” Gayle said.



Shields spoke to the Soldiers and recognized some with challenge coins for their work in getting ready for the deployment.



Capt. Daniel Hill, the 206th commander, had been expected to preside over the farewell event.



But Hills first child was born that morning so he had other things to attend to, Gayle explained.



Gayle thanked the Soldiers families for being understanding about the additional time away from home the company’s pre-mobilization training has taken up.



“Your unwavering support, love, and sacrifice make it possible for our Soldiers to serve with confidence and focus,” Gayle said.



The Soldiers are expected to return from their deployment in November.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2025 Date Posted: 01.27.2025 11:02 Story ID: 489688 Location: LATHAM, NEW YORK, US Web Views: 61 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NY Army Guard MPs deploying to Guantanamo Bay, by SSG Matthew Gunther, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.