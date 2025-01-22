NY Army National Guard's 206th MP Company mobilizes for Guantanamo Bay mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Major General Ray Shields, the adjutant general of New York, presents a challenge coin to a Soldier assigned to the New York Army National Guard's 206th Military Police Company during a unit farewell ceremony at Shaker High School in Latham, New York, on Saturday, January 25. The company's 111 Soldiers are deploying to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba to assist in providing security at the detention facility there. ( U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Gunther)