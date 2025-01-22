Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NY Army National Guard's 206th MP Company mobilizes for Guantanamo Bay mission [Image 1 of 3]

    NY Army National Guard's 206th MP Company mobilizes for Guantanamo Bay mission

    LATHAM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Gunther 

    New York National Guard

    Major General Ray Shields, the adjutant general of New York, presents a challenge coin to a Soldier assigned to the New York Army National Guard's 206th Military Police Company during a unit farewell ceremony at Shaker High School in Latham, New York, on Saturday, January 25. The company's 111 Soldiers are deploying to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba to assist in providing security at the detention facility there. ( U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Gunther)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2025
    Date Posted: 01.27.2025 11:02
    Photo ID: 8843686
    VIRIN: 250125-Z-IC052-7559
    Resolution: 6589x4883
    Size: 2.97 MB
    Location: LATHAM, NEW YORK, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NY Army National Guard's 206th MP Company mobilizes for Guantanamo Bay mission [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Matthew Gunther, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NY Army Guard MPs deploying to Guantanamo Bay

    New York

    ceremony
    Guantanamo Bay
    deployment
    206th Military Police Company
    NYNG

