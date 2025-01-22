USS Vermont (SSN 792) pulls into Naval Base Guam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL BASE GUAM (Jan. 20, 2025) – The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Vermont (SSN 792) transits Apra Harbor, Naval Base Guam, Jan. 20, 2025. Vermont is currently on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. James Caliva)