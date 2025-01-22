Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Vermont (SSN 792) pulls into Naval Base Guam [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Vermont (SSN 792) pulls into Naval Base Guam

    GUAM

    01.20.2025

    Photo by Lt. James Caliva 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (Jan. 20, 2025) – The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Vermont (SSN 792) transits Apra Harbor, Naval Base Guam, Jan. 20, 2025. Vermont is currently on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. James Caliva)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2025
    Date Posted: 01.27.2025 02:13
    Photo ID: 8843414
    VIRIN: 250120-N-QR679-1001
    Resolution: 7441x4961
    Size: 2.75 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Vermont (SSN 792) pulls into Naval Base Guam [Image 4 of 4], by LT James Caliva, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Vermont (SSN 792) pulls into Naval Base Guam
    USS Vermont (SSN 792) pulls into Naval Base Guam
    USS Vermont (SSN 792) pulls into Naval Base Guam
    USS Vermont (SSN 792) pulls into Naval Base Guam

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Base Guam
    submarine
    USS Vermont
    SSN 792

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download