NAVAL BASE GUAM (Jan. 20, 2025) – The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Vermont (SSN 792) transits Apra Harbor, Naval Base Guam, Jan. 20, 2025. Vermont is currently on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. James Caliva)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2025 02:13
|Photo ID:
|8843415
|VIRIN:
|250120-N-QR679-1002
|Resolution:
|7952x5304
|Size:
|4.15 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Vermont (SSN 792) pulls into Naval Base Guam [Image 4 of 4], by LT James Caliva, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.