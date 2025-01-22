USS Vermont (SSN 792) pulls into Naval Base Guam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL BASE GUAM (Jan. 20, 2025) – Sailors assigned to the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Vermont (SSN 792) conduct mooring operations onboard Naval Base Guam, Jan. 20, 2025. Vermont is currently on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. James Caliva)