Col. Chad Kornberg relinquishes command to Col. Ryan Richardson at a change of command ceremony Jan. 26, 2025, Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho. Richardson joined the Idaho Air National Guard in 2019 and most recently served as the 124th Fighter Wing deputy commander. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Jadyn Eisenbrandt)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2025 18:29
|Photo ID:
|8843123
|VIRIN:
|250126-Z-LB832-1348
|Resolution:
|7168x4779
|Size:
|42.19 MB
|Location:
|IDAHO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Richardson takes command of the 124th FW [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Jadyn Eisenbrandt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.