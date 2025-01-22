Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Richardson takes command of the 124th FW [Image 11 of 11]

    IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jadyn Eisenbrandt 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Col. Chad Kornberg relinquishes command to Col. Ryan Richardson at a change of command ceremony Jan. 26, 2025, Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho. Richardson joined the Idaho Air National Guard in 2019 and most recently served as the 124th Fighter Wing deputy commander. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Jadyn Eisenbrandt)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2025
    Change of Command
    124th Fighter Wing
    Idaho Air National Guard

