Richardson takes command of the 124th FW

Col. Chad Kornberg relinquishes command to Col. Ryan Richardson at a change of command ceremony Jan. 26, 2025, Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho. Richardson joined the Idaho Air National Guard in 2019 and most recently served as the 124th Fighter Wing deputy commander. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Jadyn Eisenbrandt)