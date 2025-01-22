Col. Barret Golden assumes command of the 139th Airlift Wing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Barret Golden, commander of the 139th Airlift Wing, gifts his son a coin at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, on Jan 26, 2025. Col. John Cluck was the previous wing commander of the 139th Airlift Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Rivera)