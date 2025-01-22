Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Barret Golden assumes command of the 139th Airlift Wing [Image 13 of 13]

    Col. Barret Golden assumes command of the 139th Airlift Wing

    ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Rivera 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Col. Barret Golden, commander of the 139th Airlift Wing, gifts his son a coin at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, on Jan 26, 2025. Col. John Cluck was the previous wing commander of the 139th Airlift Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Rivera)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2025
    Date Posted: 01.26.2025 15:03
    Photo ID: 8843055
    VIRIN: 250125-Z-NR050-1012
    Resolution: 5171x6464
    Size: 2.32 MB
    Location: ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US
