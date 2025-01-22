Col. Barret Golden assumes command of the 139th Airlift Wing

Brig. Gen. Patrick Lanaghan, Director of Staff- Air for the Missouri Air National Guard, gives a speech during a wing change of command ceremony at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, on Jan 26, 2025. Col. Barrett Golden was selected to be the new wing commander. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Rivera)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2025 15:03
|Photo ID:
|8843049
|VIRIN:
|250125-Z-NR050-1005
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|3.01 MB
|Location:
|ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
