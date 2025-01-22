Col. Barret Golden assumes command of the 139th Airlift Wing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. John Cluck, 139th Airlift Wing, gives a speech during a wing change of command ceremony at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, on Jan 26, 2025. Col. Barrett Golden was selected to be the new wing commander. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Rivera)