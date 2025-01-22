Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Barret Golden assumes command of the 139th Airlift Wing [Image 5 of 13]

    Col. Barret Golden assumes command of the 139th Airlift Wing

    ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Rivera 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Airmen applaud during a wing change of command ceremony at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, on Jan 26, 2025. Col. Barrett Golden was selected to be the new wing commander. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Rivera)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2025
    Date Posted: 01.26.2025 15:03
    Photo ID: 8843045
    VIRIN: 250125-Z-NR050-1006
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 3.53 MB
    Location: ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US
