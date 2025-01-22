Sri Lanka Assumes Command of Combined Maritime Forces’ Multinational Maritime Training Task Force

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250126-N-VO134-1018 MANAMA, Bahrain (Jan. 26, 2025) Vice Adm. George Wikoff, commander of Combined Maritime Forces center, presides over the ceremony as Egyptian Naval Force Commodore Haytham Khalil, left, outgoing commander of Combined Task Force (CTF) 154, salutes Sri Lankan Navy Commodore KMH Bettage, right, incoming commander of CTF 154, during a change-of-command ceremony in Manama, Bahrain. (Official U.S. Navy photo)