Sri Lanka Assumes Command of Combined Maritime Forces’ Multinational Maritime Training Task Force

250126-N-VO134-100 MANAMA, Bahrain (Jan. 26, 2025) Left to right, Egyptian Naval Force Commodore Haytham Khalil, outgoing commander of Combined Task Force (CTF) 154, Vice Adm. George Wikoff, commander of Combined Maritime Forces, and Sri Lankan Navy Commodore KMH Bettage, incoming commander of CTF 154, render honors during a change-of-command ceremony in Manama, Bahrain. (Official U.S. Navy photo)