250126-N-VO134-100 MANAMA, Bahrain (Jan. 26, 2025) Left to right, Egyptian Naval Force Commodore Haytham Khalil, outgoing commander of Combined Task Force (CTF) 154, Vice Adm. George Wikoff, commander of Combined Maritime Forces, and Sri Lankan Navy Commodore KMH Bettage, incoming commander of CTF 154, render honors during a change-of-command ceremony in Manama, Bahrain. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2025 08:53
|Photo ID:
|8842885
|VIRIN:
|250126-N-VO134-1001
|Resolution:
|5019x3585
|Size:
|919.82 KB
|Location:
|MANAMA, BH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sri Lanka Assumes Command of Combined Maritime Forces’ Multinational Maritime Training Task Force [Image 5 of 5], by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Sri Lanka Assumes Command of Combined Maritime Forces’ Multinational Maritime Training Task Force
No keywords found.