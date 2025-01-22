Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sri Lanka Assumes Command of Combined Maritime Forces’ Multinational Maritime Training Task Force [Image 2 of 5]

    Sri Lanka Assumes Command of Combined Maritime Forces’ Multinational Maritime Training Task Force

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    01.26.2025

    Photo by NAVCENT Public Affairs    

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    250126-N-VO134-1010 MANAMA, Bahrain (Jan. 26, 2025) Egyptian Naval Force Commodore Haytham Khalil, outgoing commander of Combined Task Force 154, delivers remarks during a change-of-command ceremony in Manama, Bahrain. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    Bahrain
    Egypt
    change of command
    Sri Lanka
    CTF 154

