250126-N-VO134-1029 MANAMA, Bahrain (Jan. 26, 2025) Sri Lankan Navy Commodore KMH Bettage, incoming commander of Combined Task Force 154, delivers remarks during a change-of-command ceremony in Manama, Bahrain. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2025 08:53
|Photo ID:
|8842888
|VIRIN:
|250126-N-VO134-1029
|Resolution:
|4007x2862
|Size:
|875.81 KB
|Location:
|MANAMA, BH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sri Lanka Assumes Command of Combined Maritime Forces’ Multinational Maritime Training Task Force [Image 5 of 5], by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Sri Lanka Assumes Command of Combined Maritime Forces’ Multinational Maritime Training Task Force
No keywords found.