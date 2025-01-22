USS Stockdale conducts firefighting training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250124-N-DK042-1043 INDIAN OCEAN (Jan. 24, 2025) Boatswain's Mate 1st Class Edilson Lazo, left, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Stockdale (DDG 106), trains a Sailor, also assigned to Stockdale, in dewatering during a damage control drill aboard Stockdale, Jan. 24, 2025. Stockdale is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Storm Henry)