USS Stockdale conducts firefighting training

250124-N-DK042-1062 INDIAN OCEAN (Jan. 24, 2025) Hull Maintenance Technician 1st Class Adrine Thomas, right, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Stockdale (DDG 106), trains a Sailor, also assigned to Stockdale, in firefighting techniques during a damage control drill aboard Stockdale, Jan. 24, 2025. Stockdale is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Storm Henry)