USS Stockdale conducts firefighting training

250124-N-DK042-1092 INDIAN OCEAN (Jan. 24, 2025) Sailors assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Stockdale (DDG 106), train in firefighting techniques during a damage control drill aboard Stockdale, Jan. 24, 2025. Stockdale is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Storm Henry)