Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Stockdale conducts firefighting training [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Stockdale conducts firefighting training

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    01.24.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Storm Henry 

    USS Stockdale (DDG 106)

    250124-N-DK042-1104 INDIAN OCEAN (Jan. 24, 2025) Culinary Specialist 1st Class Jonathan Savage, left, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Stockdale (DDG 106), trains Sailors, also assigned to Stockdale, in proper firewatch standing during a damage control drill aboard Stockdale, Jan. 24, 2025. Stockdale is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Storm Henry)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2025
    Date Posted: 01.26.2025 03:47
    Photo ID: 8842774
    VIRIN: 250124-N-DK042-1104
    Resolution: 5971x3981
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Stockdale conducts firefighting training [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Storm Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Stockdale conducts firefighting training
    USS Stockdale conducts firefighting training
    USS Stockdale conducts firefighting training
    USS Stockdale conducts firefighting training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    GQ
    General Quarters
    DCTT
    DESRON
    Seventh Fleet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download