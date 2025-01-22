USS Stockdale conducts firefighting training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250124-N-DK042-1104 INDIAN OCEAN (Jan. 24, 2025) Culinary Specialist 1st Class Jonathan Savage, left, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Stockdale (DDG 106), trains Sailors, also assigned to Stockdale, in proper firewatch standing during a damage control drill aboard Stockdale, Jan. 24, 2025. Stockdale is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Storm Henry)