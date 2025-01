USS Preble (DDG 88) Toxic Gas Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Damage Controlman Fireman Robert Applebee, from Visalia, California reports the location of the simulated aqueous film forming foam spill during a toxic gas drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 25. Preble is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)