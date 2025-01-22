USS Preble (DDG 88) HAZMAT Check

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250124-N-KW492-1022 (Jan. 24, 2025) PHILIPPINE SEA

Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Daniela Garcia Quiroz, from Cameron, North Carolina, verifies the serial number of a hazardous material item in the hazardous material locker aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 24. Preble is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)