USS Preble (DDG 88) Toxic Gas Drill

250125-N-KW492-1106 (Jan. 25, 2025) PHILIPPINE SEA

Damage Controlman Fireman Alexander Tejeda, from New York, operates a primary air supply pack during a toxic gas drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 25. Preble is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)