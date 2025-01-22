Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Preble (DDG 88) Structural Damage and Flooding Drill [Image 4 of 10]

    USS Preble (DDG 88) Structural Damage and Flooding Drill

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.24.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryre Arciaga 

    250124-N-KW492-1127 (Jan. 24, 2025) PHILIPPINE SEA
    Retail Services Specialist 2nd Class James Rivera, from San Bernardino, California, applies metal shoring to a box patch during a structural damage and flooding drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 24. Preble is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2025
    Date Posted: 01.26.2025 01:16
    Photo ID: 8842751
    VIRIN: 250124-N-KW492-1127
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 716.69 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Hometown: SAN BERNARDINO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Preble (DDG 88) Structural Damage and Flooding Drill [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

