    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the South China Sea [Image 17 of 17]

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the South China Sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    01.25.2025

    Photo by Seaman Kenneth Ostas 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    250125-N-AC395-1335 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 25, 2025) Sailors aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) participate in a fueling-at-sea with the Henry J. Kaiser-class underway replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199), Jan. 25, 2025. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Ostas)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2025
    VIRIN: 250125-N-AC395-1335
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    South China Sea
    USS Carl Vinson
    CSG-1
    Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group
    Carrier Strike Group ONE

