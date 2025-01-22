250125-N-AC395-1335 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 25, 2025) Sailors aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) participate in a fueling-at-sea with the Henry J. Kaiser-class underway replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199), Jan. 25, 2025. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Ostas)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2025 06:48
|Photo ID:
|8842233
|VIRIN:
|250125-N-AC395-1335
|Resolution:
|3230x2150
|Size:
|306.27 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the South China Sea [Image 17 of 17], by SN Kenneth Ostas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.