USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the South China Sea

250125-N-AC395-1211 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 25, 2025) Sailors handle the messenger line aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), during a fueling-at-sea with the Henry J. Kaiser-class underway replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199), Jan. 25, 2025. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Ostas)