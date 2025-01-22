USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the South China Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250125-N-GC571-1131 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 25, 2025) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Victoria Montecillo, of Crescent City, Calif., fakes line as the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) conducts a fueling-at-sea with the Henry J. Kaiser-class underway replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199), Jan. 25, 2025. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Pablo Chavez)