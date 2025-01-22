USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the South China Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250125-N-AC395-1156 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 25, 2025) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Anthony Hailey, of Wilkesboro, N.C., fires a shot-line from the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) to the Henry J. Kaiser-class underway replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) during a fueling-at-sea, Jan. 25, 2025. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Ostas)