Chief Master Sgt. Mark Wilson's son sits on the corner of an auditorium stage holding a candle follwing a Chief Induction Ceremony at the 171st Air Refueling Wing, January 12, 2025 near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The candle was used during the ceremony to represent the Chief Master Sgt. rank. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Bryan Hoover)