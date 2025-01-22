Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Induction Ceremony [Image 27 of 34]

    Chief Induction Ceremony

    CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Bryan Hoover 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. Ryan Conley poses with his family during a Chief Induction Ceremony at the 171st Air Refueling Wing, January 12, 2025 near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Bryan Hoover)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2025
    Date Posted: 01.24.2025 12:37
    Photo ID: 8841370
    VIRIN: 250112-Z-EY983-1029
    Resolution: 3111x2489
    Size: 4.46 MB
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Air National Guard
    Chief
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    171 ARW
    CMSgt
    Chief induction ceremony

