A candle representing the Chief Master Sgt. rank burns in front of a Chief Master Sgt. rank insignia during a Chief Induction Ceremony at the 171st Air Refueling Wing, January 12, 2025 near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Bryan Hoover)