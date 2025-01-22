Command Chief Master Sgt. Charles Wiley poses for a photo with Chief Master Sgt. Mark Wilson during a Chief Induction Ceremony at the 171st Air Refueling Wing, January 12, 2025 near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Bryan Hoover)
|01.11.2025
|01.24.2025 12:37
|CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, US
