Marines, Air Force move Stryker vehicles to Fort Indiantown Gap impact area

A Marine CH-53 Super Stallion helicopter pilot from Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 772 out of Joint Base Maguire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, gives instructions to Air Force sling-load specialists from the 621st Contingency Response Group and Soldiers from the Fort Indiantown Gap Training Center prior to an operation to air-lift eight decommissioned Army Stryker vehicles to Fort Indiantown Gap’s impact area Jan. 22, 2025. (Pennsylvania National Guard photo by Brad Rhen)