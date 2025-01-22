Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines, Air Force move Stryker vehicles to Fort Indiantown Gap impact area

    Marines, Air Force move Stryker vehicles to Fort Indiantown Gap impact area

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2025

    Photo by Brad Rhen 

    Fort Indiantown Gap

    A Marine CH-53 Super Stallion helicopter pilot from Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 772 out of Joint Base Maguire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, gives instructions to Air Force sling-load specialists from the 621st Contingency Response Group and Soldiers from the Fort Indiantown Gap Training Center prior to an operation to air-lift eight decommissioned Army Stryker vehicles to Fort Indiantown Gap’s impact area Jan. 22, 2025. (Pennsylvania National Guard photo by Brad Rhen)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2025
    Date Posted: 01.24.2025 10:53
    Photo ID: 8841148
    VIRIN: 250122-Z-WW085-1807
    Resolution: 5382x3588
    Size: 4 MB
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    This work, Marines, Air Force move Stryker vehicles to Fort Indiantown Gap impact area [Image 9 of 9], by Brad Rhen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marines, Air Force move Stryker vehicles to Fort Indiantown Gap impact area
    Stryker
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    CH-53 Super Stallion
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    FTIG

