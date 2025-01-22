Marines, Air Force move Stryker vehicles to Fort Indiantown Gap impact area

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Marine CH-53 Super Stallion helicopter from Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 772 out of Joint Base Maguire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, air-lifts a decommissioned Army Stryker vehicle to Fort Indiantown Gap’s impact area Jan. 22, 2025. A team of Air Force sling-load specialists from the 621st Contingency Response Group sling-loaded the Stryker to the helicopter. (Pennsylvania National Guard photo by Brad Rhen)