Marines, Air Force move Stryker vehicles to Fort Indiantown Gap impact area

Sling-load specialists from the Air Force's 621st Contingency Response Group out of Joint Base Maguire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, prepare a decommissioned Army Stryker vehicle to be air-lifted to Fort Indiantown Gap’s impact area Jan. 22, 2025. A Marine CH-53 Super Stallion helicopter from Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 772 air-lifted eight Strykers to the impact area where they will be used as targets. (Pennsylvania National Guard photo by Brad Rhen)
01.22.2025
01.24.2025
|8841146
|250122-Z-WW085-1777
|3659x2440
|1.46 MB
FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|1
|0
