Marines, Air Force move Stryker vehicles to Fort Indiantown Gap impact area

A Marine CH-53 Super Stallion helicopter from Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 772 out of Joint Base Maguire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, air-lifts a decommissioned Army Stryker vehicle to Fort Indiantown Gap’s impact area Jan. 22, 2025. A team of Air Force sling-load specialists from the 621st Contingency Response Group sling-loaded the Stryker to the helicopter. (Pennsylvania National Guard photo by Brad Rhen)
|01.22.2025
|01.24.2025 10:52
|8841152
|250122-Z-WW085-1888
|4622x3081
|1.73 MB
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|2
|0
