USS Blue Ridge Conducts General Quarters Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

TOKYO BAY (Jan. 24, 2025) – Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Eduardo Garcia from Plano, Texas, assists Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Stephanie Tessier from Miami, with the donning of personal protective equipment during a general quarters drill aboard the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), Jan. 24, 2025. The Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and routinely operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Ben Bellamacina)