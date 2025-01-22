Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Blue Ridge Conducts General Quarters Drill [Image 3 of 6]

    USS Blue Ridge Conducts General Quarters Drill

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.24.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ben Bellamacina 

    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)

    TOKYO BAY (Jan. 24, 2025) – Retail Specialist 2nd Class Gideon Rae, from Charlotte, North Carolina, carries a pipe patching kit while responding to simulated flooding during a general quarters drill aboard the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), Jan. 24, 2025. The Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and routinely operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Ben Bellamacina)

    VIRIN: 250124-N-DU658-1098
    This work, USS Blue Ridge Conducts General Quarters Drill [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Ben Bellamacina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

