USS Blue Ridge Conducts General Quarters Drill

TOKYO BAY (Jan. 24, 2025) – Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Mickale Goudeau, from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, establishes communications during a general quarters drill aboard the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), Jan. 24, 2025. The Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and routinely operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Ben Bellamacina)