USS Blue Ridge Conducts General Quarters Drill

TOKYO BAY (Jan. 24, 2025) – Retail Specialist 2nd Class Gideon Rae, from Charlotte, North Carolina, demonstrates proper application of an emergency water-activated repair patch during a general quarters drill aboard the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), Jan. 24, 2025. The Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and routinely operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Ben Bellamacina)